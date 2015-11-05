New project on transition to sustainable development of cities launched in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Government of Kazakhstan jointly with the UNDP begin a new project on transition to sustainable development of the cities, it was informed during the international conference titled "Transition to low-carbon urban development: global trends and prospects for Kazakhstan and Central Asia" which is held in Astana today.

The conference is held within the new joint project of the UNDP and the Government of Kazakhstan called "Sustainable cities for low-carbon development in Kazakhstan", which was launched with the financial support of the Global Ecology Fund, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan reports.

"One of new challenges to development of the world's society including Kazakhstan is ensuring sustainable development of localities. Under new economic conditions implementation of this new project on sustainable cities is quite relevant because it benefits all sides," coordinator of the UNDP-GEF and the Government of Kazakhstan projects on energy efficiency Alexander Belyi told.

Examples of sustainable world practices were presented at the conference and the prospects of low-carbon urban development in Kazakhstan and Central Asia were considered at the conference.

As it was informed, 15 towns and cities of Kazakhstan will be participating in the project.