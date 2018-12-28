New prosecutor appointed in W Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new prosecutor has been appointed in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform cites the press service of the Republic of Kazakhstan Prosecutor General's Office.

"With the Head of State's concurrence, by the order of Prosecutor General Kairat Kozhamzharov dated December 26, 2018, Saparbek Nurpeisov was relieved of his post as the Prosecutor of West Kazakhstan region and appointed as the Head of the Public Interest Protection Service of the General Prosecutor's Office. Zhandos Umiraliyev was appointed the Prosecutor of West Kazakhstan region," the statement says.

Saparbek Nurpeisov was born in 1960. He has served at procuracy authorities since 1985. Since August 2018, he has been the Acting Head of the Public Interest Protection Service of the Prosecutor General's Office. He is a holder of the State Judicial Counselor 3rd Class rank. In recognition of his significant contribution to the strengthening of law and order, the improvement of prosecutorial supervision, by Decree of the Head of State, Saparbek Nurpeisov was awarded the Order of Danq (the Order of Glory), Class II, and the Order of Aibyn (the Order of Valor), Class II.

As for the newly appointed prosecutor of the region. Zhandos Umiraliyev was born in 1978. He has served at procuracy authorities since 2000. Since August 2018, he has been the Acting Prosecutor of West Kazakhstan region. For his significant contribution to the strengthening of law and order, the improvement of prosecutorial supervision, by the Decree of the Head of State, Zhandos Umiraliyev was awarded the Medal "For Distinguished Labor".