New public prosecutor appointed in Kyzylorda region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In accordance with the order №134/6 as of June 10, 2016 signed by the Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan, senior councilor of justice Khalidulla Daueshov has been named as new public prosecutor of Kyzylorda region today.

Born in 1964, Mr. Daueshov is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University (1991).



He joined the public prosecution authorities of Kazakhstan in 1991.



He has served as deputy public prosecutor of West Kazakhstan region since November 11, 2013.