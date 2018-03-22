New record in Kazakhstan: biggest cup of tea

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaty residents are more lucky in terms of weather conditions compared to the northern capital. The streets were crowded - all the Almaty residents and guests appeared to have left their homes to celebrate the day of Nauryz in the fresh air under the spring sun. And there was a reason for that. The city administration prepared a big Nauryz program.

There are activities zones all around the city - performances, installations, music concerts. The epicenter of the festivity is the historical center - the Old Square, Panfilov Pedestrian Street, Arbat. Here the mood of rejoicing was created by the representatives of ethnic and cultural centers, craftsmen, circus artists riding camels and horses, musicians, dancers and athletes. Nauryz-kozhe, baursaks, pilav were treated for free.



Governor of Almaty Bauyrzhan Baibek congratulated the citizens from the stage of the Old Square and took a stroll along Panfilov Street till Arbat.



The holiday was not only about celebration though. Today there was set a record for Kazakhstan's Guinness Book which is the biggest cup of tea brewed at Arbat. The 2,5 m high cup contains 2,000 liters of milk tea. After the record was confirmed the Kazakhs' favorite drink was distributed among everyone who was thirty.



Preparations for another record are in progress. The biggest patch blanket (25,500 sq.m.) is being sewn at Arbat and will have been finished by the City Day in autumn. At present the record in the biggest patch blanket belongs to the masters of Portugal who made a 25,100 sq.m. patchwork blanket in 2000.



Another epicenter of the celebratory activities is the Athletic Village and Almaty Arena.

As earlier reported, it has been planned to prepare 25 tons of Nauryz-kozhe and 25 tons of baursaks and 5 tons of pilav for Nauryz.