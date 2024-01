ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan has decreed to appoint Arman Zhudebayev as rector of the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory, Akorda press service said.

Since 2013 Zhudebayev has been acting as a principal conductor of the Kurmangazy Kazakh state academic orchestra of folk instruments. He is one of the 100 New Faces of Kazakhstan.