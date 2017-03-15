New rectors of 4 Kazakhstani universities elected

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A session of the republican commission on election of rectors of six state universities has been held today under the chairmanship of Kazakhstani senator Dariga Nazarbayeva, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate's press service.

The commission was supposed to elect rectors for the following universities - the Zhubanov Aktobe Regional State University, the Karaganda State Industrial University, the Yessenov Caspian State University of Technologies and Engineering, the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University, the Taraz State Pedagogic Institute and the Dulati Taraz State University.



11 candidates were recommended by the supervisory boards of the abovementioned universities.



Following the results of the interviews with the candidates, Baurzhan Yerdembekov was elected as the rector of the Zhubanov Aktobe Regional State University, Bakhyt Zhautikov - the Karaganda State Industrial University, Serik Omirbayev - the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University and Dariyakul Kozhamzharova - the Taraz State Pedagogic Institute.



New rectors of the Yessenov Caspian State University of Technologies and Engineering and the Dulati Taraz State University were not elected. It was recommended to select other candidates for the posts.