ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Atyrau city authorities announced their plan to build a new residential district under the Nurly Zhol program.

“The construction site has already been determined. 5 bln tenge have been allocated for this purpose this year. In whole, we plan to build 16 blocks of flats, a school and a kindergarten,” Deputy Mayor of the city Timurzhan Shakimov said at a briefing yesterday.