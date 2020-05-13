New road to be built in Petropavlovsk

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – A new road will be built in the city of Petropavlovsk this year, Kazinform reports.

The 900m long road will link the developing Bereke micro-district with Zhambyl Street. New sidewalks and street lamps will be built and installed along the road.

Mayor of Petropavlovsk Bulat Zhumabekov says the new road will also cross the Kopai micro-district which in the future will turn into a modern part of the city. Local authorities plan to demolish old buildings in the micro-district and give new life to it.

According to governor of North Kazakhstan region Kumar Aksakalov, there are plans to build some 20 multi-story residential complexes or 400,000 square meters of housing instead of the old buildings. All projects will be pitched to private developers.