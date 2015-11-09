  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New school opened in S Kazakhstan region

    09:18, 09 November 2015
    Photo: None
    SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM A new secondary school has been opened in Boralday district of the South Kazakhstan region.

    The educational institution has been provided with up-to-date equipment, special classrooms, computer lab and interactive boards. A pre-school training centre is functioning on the ground of the school too. As the regional administration told Kazinform, the 100-seat school was built at the expense of the local budget. This is the fifth educational facility to open in Boralday district.Two of them were commissioned in September, and two primary schools moved to new buildings.

    Tags:
    Turkestan region Education Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!