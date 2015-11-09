New school opened in S Kazakhstan region

SHYMKENT. KAZINFORM A new secondary school has been opened in Boralday district of the South Kazakhstan region.

The educational institution has been provided with up-to-date equipment, special classrooms, computer lab and interactive boards. A pre-school training centre is functioning on the ground of the school too. As the regional administration told Kazinform, the 100-seat school was built at the expense of the local budget. This is the fifth educational facility to open in Boralday district.Two of them were commissioned in September, and two primary schools moved to new buildings.