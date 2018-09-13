  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New school opens doors in Turkestan region

    09:52, 13 September 2018
    Photo: None
    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - A new school for 150 schoolchildren was unveiled in Sanaly settlement not far from the town of Arys in Turkestan region this week, Kazinform has learnt from local authorities.

    Attending the unveiling ceremony were local officials, akims (heads) of regional districts, intelligentsia, local residents, and representatives of mass media.

    The school is modernly equipped; it has a computer room, a physics and a chemistry classroom, interactive boards and more.

    Presently there are 40 schools registered in Arys, including 26 secondary, 5 primary and 9 underfilled schools.

    Tags:
    Education Construction Turkestan region Education and Science
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!