New school opens doors in Turkestan region

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - A new school for 150 schoolchildren was unveiled in Sanaly settlement not far from the town of Arys in Turkestan region this week, Kazinform has learnt from local authorities.

Attending the unveiling ceremony were local officials, akims (heads) of regional districts, intelligentsia, local residents, and representatives of mass media.



The school is modernly equipped; it has a computer room, a physics and a chemistry classroom, interactive boards and more.



Presently there are 40 schools registered in Arys, including 26 secondary, 5 primary and 9 underfilled schools.