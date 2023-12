ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - A new school for 300 students was opened in Atyrau. The opening of the new school in Rakusha village is dated to Nauryz holiday, Kazinform reports.

The school was constructed with the generous support of NCOC.



The construction works began in June 2017 and lasted through March 2019. The two-storey school occupies a territory of 2.5 ha. and is modernly equipped.