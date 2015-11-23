  • kz
    New school textbooks to be released in Kazakhstan

    21:27, 23 November 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will introduce a 12-year education in 2017-2018, according to Minister of Education and Science Aslan Sarinzhipov.

    Minister Sarinzhipov said during an online conference at Zakon.kz that Kazakhstan will fully shift to the 12-year education system in 2020-2021. In his words, in the future Kazakhstani schoolchildren will study new subjects, master at least three languages and obtain skills that will make them competitive in every aspect of their life. The minister also confirmed that new school textbooks taking into account the best national and foreign practices will be released in Kazakhstan.

