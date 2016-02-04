New school to be built in a village in W Kazakhstan

URALSK. KAZINFORM - A new school is set to be constructed in Shabdarzhap village in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent Yelzhan Yeraly has learnt.

Akim (governor) of West Kazakhstan region Nurlan Nogayev revealed the news at a public meeting on Thursday.

According to governor Nogayev, the new school is expected to be built with the kind help of Karachaganak Petroleum Operating b.v. A regional hospital in Chapayevo village is expected to be repaired as well.

Attending the meeting was akim (head) of Akzhaiyk district Adil Zholamanov who reported that 2.8 billion tenge had been invested into the fixed capital of the region in 2015, that is 1.7% more than in 2014.