New school to open doors in Zhambyl region

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Construction of a new school is nearing completion in Koshkarata village in Zhambyl region.

According to the press service of the regional akimat (administration), the school is to be commissioned right before the start of the upcoming academic year.



Meanwhile, the majority of village schools across Kazakhstan are in advanced state of disrepair. That is why the Government of Kazakhstan made a decision to build new schools and other educational facilities, especially in the rural areas.