New sea terminal in Kazakhstan starts receiving cargo

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's new sea terminal in the Caspian Sea, built as part of the construction of the third plant in the Tengiz oil field, has begun to receive cargo, Trend.az reports.

The new terminal is meant to receive large-sized cargo going to construction sites.



According to the manager of the normative legal department of Tengizchevroil LLP, Nurtas Kenganov, cargo coming through the Volga-Baltic channel are delivered via the new terminal. The terminal is capable of accepting barges with a carrying capacity of up to 2,000 tons.