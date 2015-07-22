New secretary general of Kazakhstan Football Federation named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Azamat Aitkhozhin has been elected as new secretary general of the Kazakhstan Football Federation. His candidature was approved by members of the federation's executive committee on Wednesday (July 22).

The 40-year-old Aitkhozhin started his professional career in sports management in 2003 when he was appointed as director of the Khazhimukan Munaitpassov Stadium in Astana. He helmed FC Zhenis and was the head of the Tourism and Sports Department of Astana city. In 2007-2009 he was the director of Astana Arena Sports Complex. After that Mr. Aitkhozhin was the president of FC Astana.