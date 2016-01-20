  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New Senate chief of staff named

    19:46, 20 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has appointed new Senate chief of staff, Kazinform refers to the press service of the House.

    Serik Sydykov was born in 1962. He graduated from the Kazakh State University named after S.Kirov. He served as a consultant, head of sector for legal expertise, deputy head of the department of examination, head of the administrative department, and deputy head of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
    Serik Sydykov was awarded the Kurmet Order and "Uzdik Memlekettik kyzmetshі" award pin.

    Tags:
    Senate Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!