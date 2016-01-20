New Senate chief of staff named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has appointed new Senate chief of staff, Kazinform refers to the press service of the House.

Serik Sydykov was born in 1962. He graduated from the Kazakh State University named after S.Kirov. He served as a consultant, head of sector for legal expertise, deputy head of the department of examination, head of the administrative department, and deputy head of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Serik Sydykov was awarded the Kurmet Order and "Uzdik Memlekettik kyzmetshі" award pin.