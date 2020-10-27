New social medical lab opens in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM – A social medical laboratory set to conduct up to 2 thousand tests for COVID-19 by PCR has been opened in Karaganga city under public-private partnership, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Minister of Health of Kazakhstan Alexei Tsoi and Karaganda region Governor Zhenis Kassymbek visited the new laboratory.

According to the Governor, the laboratory’s capacity could top 10 thousand tests for COVID-19 by PCR in case the second possible wave of COVID-19 hits.

The laboratory is equipped with a Siemens analyzer enabling to conduct tests for immunoglobulins G and M as rapid tests for COVID-19. The test reveals weather the patient is in the acute stage of the disease or over it, or weather antibodies have been produced.

The laboratory with a yearly capacity of 800 thousand different tests a day conducts 2,300-2,500 tests for COVID-19 by PCR a day as there is no high demand.

The region has also received three mobile medical complexes as the region prepares for the new wave of the coronavirus infection. The complexes have been further delivered to central hospitals of Abai, Osakarovsk, and Zhanaarkinsk districts.