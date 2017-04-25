  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New spokesperson of Ministry for Investment and Development named

    17:21, 25 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Murat Zhumanbai has been appointed as official spokesperson of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan today, Kazinform has learned from the ministry.

    The official spokesperson will be responsible for raising public awareness on the ministry's day-to-day functioning as well as activity of its committees and the Public Council.

    Throughout his professional career Mr. Zhumanbai served as the head of the press service of the Agency for Fighting Economic and Corruption Crimes (Financial Police), the press service of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament and advisor to the Majilis Speaker.

    He also worked as the chief of the PR Department of the Public Revenue Committee under the Ministry of Finance and the deputy director of the Central Communications Service of the Ministry of Information and Communications.

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Ministry of Investments and Development Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!