New sports complex in Karaganda likely to be named after GGG

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM Karaganda city builds a new sports complex which is likely to be named after Kazakhstan's world-famous middleweight champion (WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO) Gennady Golovkin.

Deputy Governor Assylbek Duissebayev was accompanied by Gennady Golovkin during inspection of the new facility.

The construction of the sports palace in Maikuduk (a district in Karaganda, where Gennady Golovkin lived) was launched under the government-funded Sports Facilities Development Program. Local executives actively fulfill the President’s instructions on attraction of Kazakhstanis to mass sports and healthy lifestyle. All the gyms and classes will function free of charge, the akimat says.

The facility will include gyms, a pool, boxing and weightlifting gyms and two football grounds. The new palace will be opened approximately in spring 2017.

As the Deputy Governor noted during inspection, all the gyms and equipment must strictly comply with the international standards, in particular, boxing gyms.

By the way, it was namely Duissebayev who offered to name the new sports facility after Gennady Golovkin.



