New sports complex unveiled in Turkestan region

LENGER. KAZINFORM – Governor of Turkestan region Umirzak Shukeyev has participated in the unveiling ceremony of a new modernly equipped sports and fitness complex in the town of Lenger, Kazinform reports.

Governor Shukeyev noted that the new complex was mainly built to develop mass sports in the region. The complex was constructed within the framework of the public and private partnership program.

«A lot of new sports facilities in the region are built within the framework of the public and private partnership program. Thanks to this the sports infrastructure of [Turkestan] region is developing. Athletes, champions set example for the upcoming generation. We must create more opportunities for our youth to go in for sports,» governor Shukeyev said at the unveiling ceremony.

It should be noted that over 1,400 young people and teenagers will be able to play football, volleyball, basketball, table tennis, box and wrestle under the roof of the new sports facility.