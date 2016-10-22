New staff appointments in Kazakhstan public authorities

ASTANA.KAZINFORM. This week there new staff was appointed in the central and regions' authorities, law-enforcement structures and national TV channel, Kazinform reports.

Serik Egizbayev was appointed the vice-Minister of Agriculture of RK. Since 2007 up to now he has been worked in the RoK Presidential Administration.

New district akims:

Turlybek Arman Alashevich - Saryarka district akim of the city of Astana

Bulekpayev Ermaganbet Kabdulovich - Yessil district akim of the city of Astana

Sarsembayev Adilbek Zeynulayevich - Almaty district akim of the city of Astana

Tanaguzov Bakhytbek Tulenovich - Baydibekskiy region Akim of South Kazakhstan

Ospanov Yerbol Amangeldyevich - Head of the Department of Entrepreneurship and Industry of Akmola region.

Pavel Kulagin - State Inspector in Presidential Administration.

Police Colonel Mukhitov Kayrat Bolatovich - Head of the Department of Internal Affairs of Kyzylorda region

Elmira Dzhamilova - General Director of KTK TV channel