New staff appointments in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In the first week after the New Year President Nursultan Nazarbayev has appointed permanent representative of Kazakhstan in the UN and replaced akimat staff in the regions.

By the Decree of the President Kairat Umarov was appointed Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan in the UN having been dismissed from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan in the USA.

Also this week new akims and deputy akims of Uralsk, Aktobe, Lissakovsk have been appointed.