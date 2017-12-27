New stamps presented in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The ceremony of the First Day of Issue of new postage stamps dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's accession to the United Nations and Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) convened by Nursultan Nazarbayev, was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan on Tuesday, the Foreign Office's press service reports.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Yerzhan Ashikbayev and Executive Director of Kazpost JSC, Saule Yegemberdiyeva.

In his welcome speech, Deputy Minister Ashikbayev said that as the member of the UN, Kazakhstan has managed to not only successfully integrate into the global community, but to also occupy a prominent place in it, noting that over these years the country has put forward a number of initiatives that were supported by the global community, including the CICA.

He also stressed that over the past 25 years CICA as the organization has become an integral part of the global politics, as well as an effective instrument of strengthening security and confidence-building measures in Asia.