New steel factory to be built in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new steel factory will be built in the Southern Kazakhstan until the end of the current year, the press service of Akimat (regional authorities) of the Southern Kazakhstan region reported Feb. 3.

The steel factory will be built in Ordabasy district on the territory of the Kazakh-Turkish industrial zone and will produce up to 150,000 tons of pump housings and steel sheets per year.

The factory's products, which will be sold on the local market, are also planned for export in the near future, trend.az reports.