New stock exchange to be launched in Kazakhstan in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On September 1, 2017 a new high-tech stock exchange will begin its work in Kazakhstan. This was stated by Governor of Astana International Financial Centre (IFC) Kairat Kelimbetov, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"On September 1, 2017 a new high-tech stock exchange will begin its work. Together with Astana Innovation and the Ministry of Information and Communications, certain platforms will be developed based on new approaches, the so-called" Blockchains". The most important thing is that Samruk-Kazyna will be privatized through this stock exchange. Samruk-Kazyna ensures almost 40 percent of Kazakhstan's GDP. Also next year a new independent financial court and arbitration center will be created, they can possibly become judiciary centers of the entire Post-Soviet region since it will be the first time when we are going to start using English common law. This will all begin to work January 1, 2018 ", said Kairat Kelimbetov at ASTEX Astana Smart City exhibition.

"There is an order from the President to create an international financial center based on EXPO. And starting July 1, 2017 we are planning to begin the registration of membership in IFC. Members of the AIFC will enjoy unprecedented benefits, such as simplified visa and work regimes, tax exemptions for 50 years, in case if they specialize in access to capital markets, asset management, Islamic financing and new financial technologies ", added the speaker.