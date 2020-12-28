New strain of coronavirus not detected in Kazakhstan – Health Ministry

NUR-SULTAN. KAZNFORM – Kazakhstan has not detected the new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain in its territory, a source at the Ministry of Healthcare confirms, Kazinform reports.

Aizhan Yesmagambetova, Chairperson of the Sanitary and Epidemiological Control Committee of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan reassured at the Monday press briefing that mutation is a natural process for a virus.

According to her, over the year of its existence the novel coronavirus has mutated considerably. Kazakhstan has studied the strains which circulated from May till September and has detected the strains that were spreading in Germany, Spain, Ukraine, Russia, the U.S., and China earlier this year.

«The new strain first detected in Britain in September has not been detected in Kazakhstan among the abovementioned strains,» she insisted.

It should be noted that the cases of the new coronavirus variant have already been confirmed outside the UK, namely in Canada, Denmark, Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, France, Japan, Italy, and Spain.