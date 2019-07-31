New studies show diverse benefits of eating blueberries

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - New studies have added fresh evidence on how blueberry consumption contributes to healthy aging, the latest release of the Gerontological Society of America said, Xinhua reports.

«Since the 1990s, research on the health benefits of blueberrieshas grown exponentially,» said an opening editorial of The Journals ofGerontology, Series A: Biological Sciences and Medical Sciences.

Studies have documented that this fruit ranks highest in antioxidantactivity compared with many other popular fruits. Moreover, other mechanismsfor the health benefits of blueberries, such as their anti-inflammatoryproperties, have been identified, according to the publication.

Another study published on the journal found that consuming 200 grams ofblueberries (about one cup) daily can improve blood vessel function anddecrease systolic blood pressure. As to the cause, the authors citedanthocyanins, which are phytochemicals that give blueberries their dark color.

Other studies document the cognitive benefits of eating blueberries,including the fruit's high polyphenol count to improved performance on memoryeffects in children and older adults.