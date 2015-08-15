New Swiss banknotes to be issued from April 2016

BERN. KAZINFORM - 50-franc note will be first in new series to enter circulation.

In April 2016, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) will begin issuing the new Swiss banknotes, the bank said in a press release. The first denomination to be released will be the 50-franc note; the release of the 20-franc note is planned for the following year. The remaining banknotes will be issued subsequently at half-yearly or yearly intervals. The SNB headquartered in Bern will announce each new issue date well in advance. The issuing of the entire new series is scheduled to be completed by 2019.