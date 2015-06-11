New synagogue opened in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - The city of Karaganda has held an opening ceremony of the synagogue "Chabad Lubavitch Karaganda" and introduction of a new Torah scroll.

The opening ceremony was attended by a representative of the Chief Rabbi of Israel Shlomo Kook, the Chief Rabbi of Kazakhstan Yeshaya Cohen and rabbis of the synagogues of the country.in addition, the event has been attended by a businessman, president of the Jewish Congress of Kazakhstan Alexander Mashkevich who sponsored the construction of the spiritual institution. The synagogue was built as a tribute to his parents. The chief Rabbi of Kazakhstan Yeshaya Cohen noted that it was the sixth synagogue opened in Kazakhstan within the years of independence. "This was made possible thanks to the policy of peace and accord in the country," he said. Deputy Governor of Karaganda region Zhandos Abishev has also partaken in the opening ceremony speaking at the event he noted that people of more than 100 nationalities live in Kazakhstan. "I am sure that the new synagogue will further strengthen the spiritual values and the development of inter-confessional relations," he stressed. Asher Tumart, 27-year-old Rabbi who arrived in Karaganda from Odessa, will take charge of the synagogue.