New tennis center opens in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The new tennis center was officially opened last year, but immediately closed due to shortcomings, has finally started working in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

123 young tennis players moved to the new tennis center from the Munaishy sports complex. The director of the Regional Tennis Federation Vera Tikhomirova-Bregvadze said they are confident that now everyone who wants to engage in tennis will be able to do so.

The new sports center consists of four indoor and outdoor courts. And can accommodate up to 600 athletes. The cover was laid by specialists from Spain who also worked on the Olympic venues in Rio de Janeiro.

Photo of Atyrau Regional Tennis Federation.