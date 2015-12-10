  • kz
    New tennis centers to open doors in Aktau and Kostanay

    16:23, 10 December 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the eve of the Independence Day of Kazakhstan in Aktau and Kostanay will be opened new tennis centers, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Tennis Federation of Kazakhstan.

    The tennis center in Aktau includes five tennis courts: two indoor courts including one - with bleachers for 500 people and the second court - for training. The center will also contain a buffet for 40 people, a gym, a medical center, locker rooms, rooms for instructors, an auditorium and other facilities. Meanwhile, a tennis center in Kostanay city includes six tennis courts: three indoor ones, three outdoor courts (equipped with seats for 200 people). In addition the center has a gym, locker rooms, showers and other facilities.

    Sport Tennis Society
