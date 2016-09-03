  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New tennis centre to be built in Petropavlovs

    15:13, 03 September 2016
    Photo: None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan region plans to build a new tenis centre, according to Chief of the region's Physical Culture and Sport Department Ruslan Yessenalin.

    More than 370 football  and mini-football fields, 192 hockey courts (including 5 indoor ones), 4 recreation complexes as well as the Palace of Sport with an ice arena and indoor track-and-field facility have been built in the region in two years on the initiative of Governor Erik Sultanov.

    According Yessenalin, the new 1,200-seat tennis centre will be located in Petropavlovsk  city and will include 4 indoor and 3 outdoor courts.

    Construction works will start in 2017.

    Besides, a new football facility will be opened in Petropavlovsk on the ground of Zhastar stadium.  

    Tags:
    Sport North Kazakhstan region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!