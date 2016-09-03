New tennis centre to be built in Petropavlovs

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM North Kazakhstan region plans to build a new tenis centre, according to Chief of the region's Physical Culture and Sport Department Ruslan Yessenalin.

More than 370 football and mini-football fields, 192 hockey courts (including 5 indoor ones), 4 recreation complexes as well as the Palace of Sport with an ice arena and indoor track-and-field facility have been built in the region in two years on the initiative of Governor Erik Sultanov.

According Yessenalin, the new 1,200-seat tennis centre will be located in Petropavlovsk city and will include 4 indoor and 3 outdoor courts.

Construction works will start in 2017.

Besides, a new football facility will be opened in Petropavlovsk on the ground of Zhastar stadium.