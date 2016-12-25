New terminal of Astana airport to be completed by Apr 1, 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On Saturday, Mayor of Astana Asset Issekeshev visited construction site of the new terminal of Astana International Airport.

“Today I have visited the construction site of the new terminal at Astana Airport. The owner of the project is Kazakhstan Temir Zholy. Сonstruction works go on as per schedule. The area of the terminal is 47,000 square meters. The terminal is connected with the operating airport with an internal walkway. The parking lot will hold up to 1,000 cars. The capacity of the airport will increase to 7.6mln passengers per year. There will be 27 checkpoints to avoid queues,” Issekeshev wrote on his Facebook account.

Construction of the terminal is planned to be completed by April 1, 2017.

The project is implemented by Kazakhstan Temir Zholy under the Government’s control.