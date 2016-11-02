New tool to stimulate export activity of EAEU members

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Eurasian Economic Commission is to stimulate the coordination between the EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) member countries in foods export.

This is stipulated by the Draft Recommendation of the Board of the EAEC on the concerted actions of the EAEU member countries in development of foods and agricultural products export which has been reviewed by the Advisory Committee of EAEU Agro-Industrial Complex chaired by member of the Board, Industry Minister Sergey Sidorskiy, BELTA informs.

The document has been prepared in line with the Agreement on EUEU and the action plan for execution of the concept of concerted (coordinated) agro-industrial policy of the member countries based on the analysis of national regulatory legislative acts on export support. The document is to help stimulate joint actions in exporting agricultural goods to third countries' markets.



The Commission systematically prepares reviews of the measures and mechanisms of support of exporter of agricultural food products used in the EAEU and leading export countries. Based on the analysis of world market, and the forecast of development and consumption it defines the peculiarities of regulation of import in the perspective importer countries. All EAEU member countries should consider this information when promoting exports.



"The measures, if implemented, as specified in the Recommendation will allow the member countries to use better world practices used in organizing and running of export support systems. It will help form an effective system of sale of agricultural goods in order to digest new markets and create a concerted and effective export policy", the experts said.

In the meeting also the draft procedure of joint research and design activities

within the Agro-Industrial Complex has been signed.