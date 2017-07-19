New tourism development project launched in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Amazing beauties of Zhetysu will be shown in MOLOOKO online magazine, according to the authors and heads of the magazine.

Speaking at the briefing of the regional communications service of Almaty region they said that they drew inspiration from the nature and beauty of Zhetysu region. The main idea is to attract as many foreign tourists as possible.

As a contributor and art director of the magazine, Yan Serkin said, created in 2014, Molooqo is a generator of everyday motivators. Its unique style has become the main feature of the community, which covers 50,000 subscribers from around the world.

"With the help of Instagram, motivational content in the Molooqo magazine can be created in a small presentation style. Zhetysu region is rich with amazing beauty. It conceals a lot of attractive and noteworthy for those who like to travel and seek to know the world. That is why, we decided, with the help of our publications, to make a advertise our region in a way, by showing its tourist locations," he said.

According to him, they held a special photo session on the territory of the region, that is home for 5 national parks: "Ile-Alatau", "Altyn Yemel", "Charyn", "Kolsai Kolderi", "Zhongar Alatau". Based on the results of it about 50 locations of the most attractive tourist locations in the region were selected.

"We plan to include a motivational phrase to each photo so that they can be used as desktop postcards or even a screensaver," concluded Yan Serkin.