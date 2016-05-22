New trailer of Ghostbusters 3 hits the web

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Sony Pictures Entertainment released the newest trainer for Ghostbusters, the reboot of the Ghostbusters franchise, Kazinform has learnt from buro247.kz.

The 3D supernatural comedy film stars Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones and Chris Hemsworth.

The star of the original two films Bill Murray is expected to make a cameo, but his role is kept under wraps.

The film will hit theaters on July 28.

