  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New train to link Karaganda and Tomsk

    11:26, 10 December 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Passenger Transportation JSC launched on December 9 a new international passenger train en route Karaganda -Tomsk, the company's press service reports. 

    Running every other day the train is called to become another link in strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Russian Federation. It runs through Astana-1, Pavlodar, Sharbakty, Kulunda, the release reads. Points of inspection are situated at Sharbakty (Kazakhstan) and Kulunda (Russia).

    It departs from Karaganda at 11:24 p.m to arrive in Tomsk at 07:45 a.m. The total travel time is 35 hours 21 minutes.

    Tags:
    Karaganda region Transport KazakhstanTemirZholy Kazakhstan and Russia
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!