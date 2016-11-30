New turbine of Ust-Kamenogorsk Co-generation plant to supply region’s needs

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - Today the ceremony of start-up of the new turbine generator unit #12 of Ust-Kamenogorsk co-generation unit has been held. The capacity of the unit is 120 MW. Representatives of the regional and city public authority, AES corporation, including the chief operating officer Bernerd Da Santos and President of the European regional division Mark Green participated in the ceremony.

"It is especially symbolical for us that the start of the new turbine is taking place in anticipation of Day of the First President. The turbine unit No. 12 is socially important international project of the region. The construction project provided 250 jobs. The general contractor is Chinese state-owned company SEPCO1 which also involved Kazakhstan contractors for different types of work", President of AES group of companies in Kazakhstan Duyssen Mergaliyev said.

Director Bernerd Da Santos emphasized that 2016 was a special year for AES corporation which celebrates the 35th anniversary worldwide and the 20-year anniversary of the business in Kazakhstan.

The new turbine will considerably reduce energy deficit in the region, and will provide safe and reliable power supply in the East Kazakhstan region.

The new turbine of the Ust-Kamenogorsk co-generation plant will produce 800 million kWh of electrical energy per year. The construction of the new turbine unit is one of the largest investment projects in the energy sector and is an important step in the large-scale upgrade of the station, making a positive contribution to the region's economy, and having brought valuable modern technology to the region's energy sector. The cost of the project is over USD 53 million.