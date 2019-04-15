New Turkestan - Samarqand bus route to boost tourist flow

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM An international bus route running daily between Turkestan and Samarqand has been launched, the press service of the Turkestan region's Governor reports.

The cost of the ticket is KZT 4,000. The bus will stop in Shymkent, Gulistan and Jizzakh. The new route is expected to increase tourist flow, build new tourist routes and strengthen trade and economic cooperation between Turkestan and Samarqand and contribute to widening trade and economic, and tourist potential of both cities.



It is noteworthy, there are 1,224 buses operating in Turkestan region so far. The regular route network comprises 1,090 schedules at 325 routes. 797,000 passengers traveled in the region in 2018 that is 1.8% as compared to 2017.