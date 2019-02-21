New TV channel Dombyra presented in Almaty

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A presentation of a new music TV channel called Dombyra was held in Almaty on Thursday, Kazinform reports.

The content of the new TV channel is aimed at popularizing high quality Kazakh traditional music.



According to director of Dombyra TV channel Kanat Yerzhigitov, the new-format TV channel will promote traditional songs and musical instruments of the Kazakh people.



"The program of the TV channel will be in Kazakh. We will cover the art of outstanding representatives of Kazakh traditional music, modern trends of development of folk music, history of traditional instruments and so on," Yerzhigitov said.



"Dombyra is a sacred musical instrument... The Head of State declared the first Sunday of July as the National Day of dombyra. I hope that the new TV channel will promote our traditional culture among our youngsters," Kazakhstan's Merited Artist Ramazan Stamgaziyev said at the presentation.