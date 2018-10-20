  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New TV channel launched in Atyrau

    12:54, 20 October 2018
    Photo: None
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Caspian News, a new TV channel, has begun operating in Atyrau, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Director of Caspian News TV Channel Kazbek Kertayev said that the TV channel is on the air from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. He added the staff tries to broadcast news that remained "off scene" on other channels.

    According to Kertayev, in each department, there is an experienced journalist, who, in addition to his/her main job, trains young ones. For now, the TV channel is broadcasting in the Kazakh language. However, it is planned to air news in Russian soon.
       

     

    Tags:
    Mass media Atyrau region
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!