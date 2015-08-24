New U.S. Consul General in Almaty pledges to strengthen bilateral partnership

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The U.S. Diplomatic Mission to Kazakhstan announces the arrival of Mark Moody to serve as the new Consul General of the United States of America in Almaty. Consul General Moody's responsibilities include the Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions, the press service of the U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Kazakhstan informs.

"It is a great honor to join the team at the Consulate General to serve on behalf of President Obama and the American people. I look forward to working with our Kazakhstani partners in Almaty and Southern Kazakhstan on things that are important to all of us: helping students get a good education, supporting economic growth, keeping people safe, keeping people healthy, and promoting cultural exchanges," said Consul General Mark Moody. "Kazakhstan's greatest resources are not its natural resources, but its human resources. We see an emerging generation of entrepreneurs, educators, artists, and innovators working on new and exciting ideas. This is happening not only in Almaty--Kazakhstan's cultural and economic capital--but throughout Southern Kazakhstan and indeed Kazakhstan as a whole. This is a positive and exciting Kazakhstani story that we at the U.S. Consulate General in Almaty want to support."

Mark Moody joined the U.S. Department of State as a career member of the Foreign Service in 1995. His most recent assignment was as the Counselor for Management Affairs at the U.S. Embassy in Riga, Latvia. Mr. Moody has also worked abroad at the U.S. Embassies in Moldova, Georgia, Croatia and Gabon as well as the U.S. Mission to International Organizations and the U.S. Mission to the OSCE, both in Vienna, Austria. In addition, Mr. Moody completed an assignment in the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs in Washington, DC. Mr. Moody recently graduated with a M.A. in Strategic Studies, with high honors from the Naval War College in Newport, RI. Before joining the U.S. Department of State, he completed his undergraduate work at Harvard University, and was a Fulbright Scholar, doing research at the University of Latvia throughout 1994. He was also a travel writer and editor for the Let's Go series of guidebooks. He is married and has two sons.