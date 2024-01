DAMASCUS. KAZINFORM - The United Nations' newly appointed special envoy to Syria on Tuesday made his first visit to the war-torn country since he assumed the post, as documented by an epa-efe photographer, EFE reports.

Geir Pedersen, who was appointed after his predecessor Staffan de Mistura stepped down in November, became the fourth envoy to take on the role since the conflict erupted in 2011.