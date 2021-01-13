  • kz
    New variant of coronavirus not confirmed in Kazakhstan – Vice Health Minister

    17:21, 13 January 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The presence of new COVID-19 variant, spreading in the UK, has not been confirmed in Kazakhstan, Vice Minister of Healthcare Yerlan Kiyasov said Wednesday, Kazinform reports.

    While addressing the press briefing at the Central Communications Service, Vice Minister of Healthcare and chief state sanitary officer Yerlan Kiyasov revealed that the new variant of the virus has been confirmed in several countries, including Australia, Denmark, Italy, Iceland, the Netherlands, Russia and more.

    Taking into account the preliminary reports that the new variant of the novel coronavirus is more transmissible, one cannot rule out the possibility it will be detected in Kazakhstan at some point, Kiyasov noted.

    «It has not been confirmed in Kazakhstan so far,» he stressed.

    Earlier the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has confirmed that Kazakhstan moved into ‘the yellow zone’ in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.


