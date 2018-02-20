New version of Latin-based Kazakh alphabet is a result of consistent work, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputy mayor of Astana city and philologist Yermek Amanshayev commented on the new version of the Latin-based Kazakh alphabet, Kazinform reports.

Mr. Amanshayev noted that the latest version of the alphabet is a result of consistent work and takes into account all proposals.

"The transition to the Latin-based alphabet requires consistent work. The most experienced researchers and philologists in Kazakhstan are involved in the process. The present-day alphabet is the result of consistent work. The previous versions were brought up for discussion on the instruction of President Nazarbayev. All proposals regarding the new alphabet have been taken and will be taken into account. What we see today is the alphabet acceptable to all," Mr. Amanshayev said Tuesday.

It bears to remind that President Nursultan Nazarbayev amended the Decree "On the switchover of the Kazakh alphabet from the Cyrillic script to the Latin-based one" on February 20. The new version of the Latin-based Kazakh alphabet was approved in accordance with the amendments.