New version of official website of President of Kazakhstan launched
10:48, 03 July 2015
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The press service of the President of Kazakhstan launched a new version of the official website of the President of Kazakhstan - Akorda.kz.
The new version of the website has a renewed structure and navigation, responsive design for better access from tablets and smartphones. It also has a function allowing to send the President messages within the function "Letter to the President", the press service of the Akorda informs.