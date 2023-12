ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rustem Karkenov has been designated as new deputy akim (mayor) of Kostanay city.

According to press service of the Kostanay city administration, he will be responsible for social issues. Born in 1980, Mr. Karkenov is a native of Kostanay city. He is a graduate of Kostanay State University and Kazakh Economy University. Prior to the appointment he was head of the Kostanay mayor's office.