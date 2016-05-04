New Vice Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yerlan Khairov has been designated as Vice Minister for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Kaisar Zhumabaiuly, spokesman of the ministry, shared the news via Facebook post.

Born in 1978 in Karaganda city, Mr. Khairov is a graduate of the Buketov Karaganda State University.

Throughout his professional career he held various posts at the Entrepreneurs and Employers Union "Atameken", Kazakhtelecom JSC, KAZNEX INVEST Agency, the Committee for investment of the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies of the Republic of Kazakhstan and more