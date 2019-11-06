New Vice Minister of Agriculture named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Nurbek Dairbekov has been appointed to the post of Vice Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan in line with the decree of the Government, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s service.

Born on May 11, 1973 in Almaty, Mr. Dairbekov is a graduate of the Novosibirsk State University and KIMEP University.

He began his professional career in 1994 and took up posts at Ak-Bidai LLP, the State food contractual corporation, Agroneftesnab LLP, Kazakhstan Grain Company LLP, Green Energy Almaty LLP, and Samal Trans LLP.

He has held the post of Managing Director of NC Food contractual corporation JSC since April 2019.